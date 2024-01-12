The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,281. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

