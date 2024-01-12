The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $195.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

