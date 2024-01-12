The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 215,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 209,209 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

