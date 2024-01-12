Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.