Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,597 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 175,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 98,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 623,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4,114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

