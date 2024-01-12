TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $376.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.