TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.76 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

