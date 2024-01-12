TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 24,708 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.