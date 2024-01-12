TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 7,045 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $228.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

