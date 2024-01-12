TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1.21 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

