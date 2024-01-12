TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1.55 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

