TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1.73 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.