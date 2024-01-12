TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

