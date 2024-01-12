TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,552.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,291.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,085.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,214.65 and a one year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

