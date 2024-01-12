TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

