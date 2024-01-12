TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

