Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 453,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.