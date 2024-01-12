Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.89.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

