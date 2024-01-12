Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TYCMY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$36.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.10.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

