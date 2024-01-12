Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TYCMY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$36.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.10.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.