Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 56.4% in December

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $6.51 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

