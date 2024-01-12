Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TOL opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

