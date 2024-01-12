Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

TOL opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,723 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

