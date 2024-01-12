Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 77.0% in December

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

