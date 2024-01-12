Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells £167.97 in Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 16,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £167.97 ($214.11).

Shares of LON:TRCS opened at GBX 918 ($11.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.92. The company has a market cap of £276.41 million, a PE ratio of 4,172.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Tracsis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 909.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,390 ($17.72) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

