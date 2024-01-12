Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $245.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $247.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.