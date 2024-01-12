TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Sells $20,346.06 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $20,346.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,946.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $130,284.06.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.47 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

