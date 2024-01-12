TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TransMedics Group worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $3,131,812 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.