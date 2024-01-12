Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.
Tremor International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.