Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

