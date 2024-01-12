Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.