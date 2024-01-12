Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 442,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TFPM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. 15,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,595. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.