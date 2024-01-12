TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

