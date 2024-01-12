trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 112,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in trivago by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.50 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

