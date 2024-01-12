True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,792 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

