True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.38 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

