True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

