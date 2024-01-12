True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,361 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

