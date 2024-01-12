True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.