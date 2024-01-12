True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

