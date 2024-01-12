True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

