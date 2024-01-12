True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

