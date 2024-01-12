True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

