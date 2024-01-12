True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.63 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

