True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

