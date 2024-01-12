True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

