True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

