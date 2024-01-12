True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $27 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

