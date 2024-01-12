True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 17,804 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.