Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

