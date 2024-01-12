TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuanChe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TuanChe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TuanChe during the third quarter worth about $849,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuanChe Trading Down 7.7 %

TuanChe stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

